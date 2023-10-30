Australia Negotiating with Israel and Egypt for Safe Passage out of Gaza

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said today Australian officials were negotiating with counterparts from Israel and Egypt to ensure the Rafah crossing is open so they can exit Gaza.READ MORE:The federal government is working to secure safe passage for 88 Australians trapped in Gaza. (AP)

"We have 88 Australians and families, so that's citizens, those on visas and family members, and we have been working since this conflict began to try and get them out of Gaza," Wong told the ABC. "We're in the same situation, very sadly, that every other nation with foreign nationals is … in terms of foreign nationals in Gaza. There has not been exit permitted."

The Rafah crossing is the only entry point to Gaza not controlled by Israel, which has implemented a "complete siege" on the Hamas-run enclave and the more than 2 million Palestinians living there.The foreign minister also reiterated government advice for Australians in Lebanon to "leave now". headtopics.com

Wong said there were concerns Beirut airport could close if the current fighting impacts Lebanon and the federal government may not be able to help Australians there.Israaeli soldiers drive an armoured perssonel carrier near the border with Lebanon. (Getty)

"Australians in Lebanon should leave now, while commercial flights remain available," she posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter."The Australian government may not be able to assist you to leave." headtopics.com

The conflict has threatened to spill over into Lebanon, with regular small-scale clashes already taking place between militants from Hamas-allied Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the country's southern border.

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt . Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt . Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt . Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt . Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt . Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israel i ground operation. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕