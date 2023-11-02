Australia needs ‘more investment’ in renewable energy: Andrew Leigh

The government has committed to increase renewable generation from between 30 and 35 per cent in 2023 to 82 per cent of Australia’s grid by 2030. “The sun doesn’t send a bill; the wind doesn’t send a bill; as we move to renewables, that puts downward pressure on energy prices,” Mr Leigh told Sky News Australia.

“If you don’t do anything about this, not only do you hurt the climate, but you also hurt people’s hip pockets. “We’re committed to that, not only for the climate, but also because as Australians who’ve got solar panels on their roofs know, it’s the cheapest form of energy.”

