Following the material upside surprise to inflation in the September quarter, almost all economists and investors agree that the Reserve Bank of Australia should lift interest rates in November.But participants worry that a concerted campaign to politically compromise Australia’s central bank may result in the RBA remarkably choosing not to seek to combat its existential inflation crisis.

“Make no mistake, this is domestic inflation,” says Warren Hogan, chief economic adviser at Judo Bank. “Not global. Not supply chain. Not oil prices. Those factors are secondary to the domestic inflation pulse which seems to be running around 4.5 per cent.”Hogan notes that without various government subsidies, inflation would have been a lot higher: “I have never seen so many policy interventions in one quarter, including energy, childcare, and rents.

Davies’ modelling indicates that if one simply assumes that the September month inflation holds steady for the final quarter of 2023, annual core inflation in 2023 will end up at 4.5 per cent, which is 0.6 percentage points above the RBA’s official 3.9 per cent projection (the RBA was hoping for 0.9 per cent and 0.8 per cent outcomes in the final two quarters of 2023). headtopics.com

“Based on the relationship between the current-quarter forecast miss and the RBA’s inflation outlook over the period from 2010 to 2023, the forecast error in the third quarter would ordinarily see the RBA raise both its year-ahead and year-and-a-half-ahead forecasts for underlying inflation by about 0.2 percentage points.”

“In August, the RBA expected that the trimmed mean rate of inflation would reach 3.9 per cent over 2023,” Ellis wrote. “That seems a long way out of reach now: the December quarterly result would have to print at 0.5 per cent for this to happen.“Fuel inflation was stronger in the quarter, but so were vehicle price inflation, home building cost inflation and inflation in a range of services components such as meals out and takeaway, dental fees and transport fares. headtopics.com

