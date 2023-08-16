Australia Faces Risk of Blackouts as Electricity Demand Soars

A scorching hot summer could see demand for electricity spike to a once-in-a-decade high, we're being warned, increasing the risk of blackouts, and forced power outages across the country. In its Summer Readiness report, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has confirmed it's using the costly contingency measures at its disposal; seeking contracts for additional supply (particularly in South Australia and Victoria).

It's also preparing to pay big energy users — like smelters and refineries — to cut their usage to ease the pressure on the grid. "This year's summer forecast is for hot and dry El Niño conditions, increasing the risk of bushfires and extreme heat, which could see electricity demand reach a 1-in-10-year high across the eastern states and in Western Australia," said AEMO's Michael Gatt. Since last summer, the network's been bolstered somewhat by the addition of new batteries, and wind and solar projects, which will help "navigate reliability pressures

