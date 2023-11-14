Australia Considers Adding Updated COVID-19 Vaccines to National Rollout

Australians could soon learn whether updated COVID-19 vaccines will be added to the national rollout, the health department has signalled. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved two updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in early October. They target XBB.1.5 , an offshoot of the highly transmissible variant Omicron SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The updated vaccines are already available in the United States after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved them in early September . When doing so, it announced that bivalent vaccines — that first appeared in Australia in late 2022 , the latest of which are currently available here — would no longer be 'authorised for use'. The European Union and United Kingdom's drug regulators also granted approvals around the same time. While the TGA has approved the updated monovalent vaccines, a spokesperson from the Department of Health and Aged Care said this was only one step in the process of making a vaccine publicly availabl

