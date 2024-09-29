Australia clinch ODI series win over England despite rain-affected finale

Australia captain Mitch Marsh has hailed both the calmness of his injury-hit team and the excellence of stand-in skipper Steve Smith as the tourists celebrated a victorious, if somewhat soggy and anti-climactic, end to their UK tour.

Aussies win ODI series over England. Player-of-the series Head also cracked valuable runs as chasing Australia then won their race against wretched weather to win by 49 runs on the DLS method. Head, who began the series with a glorious ton, ended it with surprisingly masterful bowling, taking 4-28 off 6.2 overs, before his quickfire 31, allied to a record-breaking half-century from Matt Short, sealed the deal just before the deluge came.

Odicricket Australia England Stevesmith Travishead Rainaffectedmatch

