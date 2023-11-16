Australia Chases Sixth World Cup Title with Dramatic Victory over South Africa

Australia are chasing a sixth World Cup title after captain Pat Cummins hit the winning runs in a dramatic three-wicket victory over a heart-broken South Africa in Kolkata on Thursday night. The victors meet unbeaten India in the final at Ahmedabad on Sunday after Australia scored 7/215 with 16 balls to spare in reply to South Africa’s 212 on a difficult, worn and weary pitch. Australia’s captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc celebrate their win in their semi-final match against South Africa.

“I was pretty calm, I think Patty was pretty calm as well, and whilst it was pretty close we had plenty of time,” bowling and batting hero Mitchell Starc said after the match. “Nice to squeeze past and make it to a final.” Australia’s target was 213, just one short of what South Africa unsuccessfully chased during their most famous of semi-final chokes at Edgbaston during the 1999 World Cup. They are yet to qualify for a World Cup fina

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.