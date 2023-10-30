Australia and EU fail to reach trade deal at G7 summit

Officials from the two sides held talks on the sidelines of a G7 trade ministers’ summit in Japan, which was widely seen as a last chance saloon to get a trade deal off the ground.Don Farrel walked out of negotiations in July. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

"Negotiations will continue and I am hopeful that, one day, we will sign a deal that benefits both Australia and our European friends." "The European Commission regrets the lack of progress made during talks in Osaka today. Our negotiating teams made good progress in recent weeks, including in the days leading up to the Osaka meeting. There was optimism that a deal was within reach," the spokesperson said.

The failure to reach a deal now means negotiations will likely have to wait until after next June’s European elections, where a new European Commission will be appointed. A trade deal between the EU and Australia has been in the making since at least June 2018, but has faced significant hurdles throughout negotiation phases. headtopics.com

