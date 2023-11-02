Aussies warned against ticketing scams ahead of summer of events

National Australia Bank (NAB) has extended the proactive alerts it introduced in March to include ticket and marketplace scams. The alerts present customers with a real-time alert in the NAB app or NAB internet banking if a payment shows signs it could be a scam.

The banking giant is also launching a series of new ads warning Australians about ticket scams across platforms including Spotify, Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace.﻿ NAB is extending its banking alerts processes to include warnings against ticket and marketplace scams. (Reuters)﻿NAB security advisory and awareness manager Laura Hartley said it was important Australians were aware of red flags when purchasing tickets online."We're hearing about criminals hacking social media profiles and selling bogus concert tickets to the account owner's friends, who aren't aware someone else is controlling the account.

"Even if it's a friend you legitimately know, pick up the phone and talk to them directly before sending money.Mushroom cook arrested over fatal lunchNAB's proactive alerts notify users of purchases in real time if the payment is out of character for them. (NAB)"Scammers play on our FOMO (fear of missing out) for concert tickets, often responding to fans who post on social media looking for tickets or listing bogus ones online that don't actually exist," Hartley said.

"While many customers ultimately complete their payment after receiving an alert, we know they are stopping and pausing because we see around $220,000 worth of payments abandoned daily."

