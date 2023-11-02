Aussies warned about popular Bali street

The man reportedly walked up to the tourists as they made their way down Jalan Legian — the main street that runs north-south from Kuta to Seminyak. He is believed to have offered a bike rental service and during the brief conversation allegedly tried to steal one of the tourist’s phones, according to

A police investigation has been launched following the viral clip, although the victim is yet to make a formal complaint. It comes as a video recently surfaced online of a man being apprehended by locals after he allegedly tried to steal a tourist’s phone. Picture: TikTok / @chickenkowal

He was also on the popular strip, known for its bars and restaurants, near the Ground Zero monument when he fell victim to a scam.for Australians travelling to Bali, he explained he was out with some friends for a meal and some Bintangs when a group of women allegedly stole his phone.

A police investigation has been launched following the viral clip, although the victim is yet to make a formal complaint. Picture: TikTok / @chickenkowal “I have learned ‘tolong jangon sentuh’ … ‘please don’t touch’! After this anyone approaches me will get the palm of my hand placed firmly on their chest, I don’t care who they are.”An Aussie man recently revealed he had been heading towards the Ground Zero Monument when he was allegedly scammed. Picture: iStock

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Surprise pick for Australia's most liveable suburbNew data has shown which Aussies love where they live the most.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Aussies to face third ‘Covid Christmas’There are fears Australians could face yet another Covid Christmas as a new wave of the virus makes its way through the community.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Japanese city Aussies are obsessed withAustralians’ love for one Asian country has been made clear with a whopping eight out of the top 10 international destinations Aussies are searching for most on Airbnb being in Japan.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Vile way Aussies fleeced of $36mTicket and Facebook Marketplace scams have cost Aussies a whopping $36m over 2023 by exploiting a “fear-of-missing-out” phenomena, a security expert has revealed.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Fresh hope for Aussies in Gaza as Rafah crossing reopensThe Rafah crossing connecting Gaza with Egypt has re-opened to allow a limited number of people to flee the war-torn region.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Adelaide Funeral Home Offers Aussies the Opportunity to Send Ashes to SpaceAn Adelaide funeral home is giving Australians the chance to send the ashes of their loved ones to space. The ashes will be placed in a titanium container and sent into orbit on a Space X Falcon 9 Rocket owned by Elon Musk. The service allows people on Earth to follow their loved one's space journey for up to a decade.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕