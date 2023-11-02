Aussies to face third ‘Covid Christmas’

Early genome testing suggests the E. 5 variant – known as “Eris”, after the Greek goddess of strife and discord – accounts for about 50 per cent of cases in NSW. But NSW Health Director of Communicable Diseases Christine Selvey says early surveillance of cases suggests there is every chance the latest wave could peak at Christmas for “the third year in a row”.

“When we had lots of PCR testing and lots of RAT testing and people registering the RATs, we thought we had a pretty good idea of how many people had symptoms with Covid,” she said. Despite the rise in cases, Dr Selvey says there is no recommendation for Aussies to mask up just yet.

The new warning follows a rise in cases that has come a week after Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly announced Covid-19 would no longer be considered a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance (CDINS).

He said Australians were shifting to a “business as usual” approach to the disease due to the immunity built up by vaccinations and previous infections. “Targeted surveillance and monitoring of Covid-19 will be maintained through well-established national and sentinel surveillance programs.”

