Aussies rage at student’s ‘get rich’ advice

In Australia, the median house price is over $900,000, and the median salary across all age groups is hovering around $90,000. The cash rate is currently at 4.10 per cent, and wage growth in Australia for 2023 is only at 3.6 per cent.

Someone else shared that they didn’t even think they had a “chance” of buying a house and explained that was the reality for most Australians. Someone else said they were still pondering if they could afford extra sauces at restaurants, let alone considering buying a house.Julian Finch“I do suggest that it is not a bad goal to stick on your notepad and at least start working towards,” he said.Julian has declared it can be done. Picture: supplied

“Good property investment requires insights, data and an understanding of where the best growth and yields can be achieved,” he advised.

