Aussies fume over new bin tax plan

“We are all for finding ways to reduce waste, but Labor’s ‘nappy tax’ would unfairly target larger families, particularly those with young children, at a time when they can least afford it,” he said. “There is also a great risk of creating neighbourly disputes, with the possibility of some people putting their household rubbish in their neighbour’s bins to save themselves money.

Opposition Leader David Speirs has blasted the pay-as-you-throw idea, branding it a ‘nappy tax’. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards “This will encourage dishonest people to put their rubbish in neighbours bins,” Maree Fitzgibbon said.

An online poll conducted by Yahoo News also shows the scheme has already hit a brick wall of opposition.

