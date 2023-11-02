Aussie whose acne battle sparked multi-million-dollar ‘miracle’ skincare brand launches into Coles

” A clinical trial in April conducted by tbh Skincare found that their budget buy outperforms traditional acne treatments. That’s thanks to its unique combination of ingredients comprising citric acid, bezalkonium chloride and sodium citrate dihydrate. It wasn’t long before tbh Skincare products began selling out, and these days it operates out of a sprawling Sydney CBD office. “Before the brand launched, I organically built momentum on social media where I could,” Rachael remembers.

