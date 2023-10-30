Aussie tourist spot on chopping block

The Dambimangari Aboriginal Corporation has proposed that the Horizontal Falls in Western Australia’s Kimberley Region be shut off entirely from all motorised vessels, citing concerns for its cultural sanctity.

Continuing to do so is feared to be putting strain on the area, traditionally called Garaan-ngaddim, which DAC said was “mamaa, a powerful, sacred place”. The WA government has made it clear there would be no further restrictions on businesses for the 2024 season after rules were introduced this year closing the narrow gap to all vessels and banning new operators from entering the market.

DAC acknowledged tour operators' desire to continue operating in the region, but said it was committed to developing ways they could do so in culturally appropriate ways. Traditional owners have called on boats to be permanently banned. Picture: Victoria Nielsen/news.com.au

