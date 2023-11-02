Aussie state weighs up new bin tax

Residents would be charged additional fees for the rubbish they throw out but pay lower council rates overall in a bid to reduce waste. Local communities are up in arms over the idea which would also reduce the collection frequency of certain bins. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brendan Read

The proposal has received mixed reactions online, with many users concerned about being slugged with an extra levy as the cost of living crisis continues."People constantly putting extra rubbish in my bins because theirs are full. I'm not paying for that," argued another."We are all for finding ways to reduce waste, but Labor’s ‘nappy tax’ would unfairly target larger families, particularly those with young children, at a time when they can least afford it," he said.

"There is also a great risk of creating neighbourly disputes, with the possibility of some people putting their household rubbish in their neighbour’s bins to save themselves money." However, changes to kerbside collection have been dismissed by the state’s Premier Peter Malinauskas."Yes, absolutely we can rule that out."Residents have been asked to separate their food waste into the green bin usually reserved for garden organics, which will now be collected weekly.

Red bins are now only collected every fortnight, causing problems for large households and those with special waste needs. The council has allowed residents to book an extra collection or order a larger bin on a case by case basis.

