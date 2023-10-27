Aussie star withdraws from Sheffield Shield contest mid-match

NSW start strongly against Vics on Day 1 | 00:46Star all-rounder Michael Neser has withdrawn from Queensland’s Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania mid-innings and returned home for personal reasons.

After being promoted up the order to No. 5, Neser continued his strong form with another half-century but was retired out when Day 2 commenced, with Queensland collapsing from 3-293 to 7-326 at Bellerive Oval.

“Queensland Cricket has confirmed that Michael Neser has withdrawn from the Marsh Sheffield Shield game underway in Hobart and returned to Brisbane for personal reasons,” the statement on Friday read. Michael Neser was unbeaten on 51 when he withdrew from the match at the MCG . (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)Players can only be replaced in Australian domestic matches if they are concussed or called up for national duty midgame, as happened when Victorian duo James Pattinson and Marcus Stoinis were forced to leave a Shield game midway through to join the Australian squad in New Zealand during 2016. headtopics.com

His withdrawal will leave the Bulls to rely on Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee and Jack Wildermuth as its three remaining pace options in Hobart, along with wrist spinner Mitch Swepson.

Read more:

FOXSportsAUS »

NSW Blues sink to 111-year Shield low after dreadful MCG collapseSheffield Shield: New South Wales have made a strong start against Victoria on Day 1, with the home side being reduced to 8/182. Read more ⮕

Club pro who became overnight golf sensation locked in for Australian OpenGolf: Aussie Minjee Lee has taken out her playoff to claim the BMW Championship. Read more ⮕

Aussie cricket great Stuart MacGill faces court over alleged 1kg coke dealAussie cricket great Stuart MacGill faces court over alleged 1kg coke deal Read more ⮕

‘Dumbest idea’: Aussie star fumes over ‘shocking’ mid-match WC scenesCricket: David Warner was let off the hook as Roelof Van Der Merwe dropped his catch. However, Steve Smith would not be so lucky just moments later. Read more ⮕

Victoria’s Warner replacement prospects struggle as forgotten Test star fires: Shield wrapCricket: Adam Zampa has continued his impressive form at the World Cup, picking up figures of 4/8 in Australia's massive 309-run win over the Netherlands. Read more ⮕

‘Really scary’ ordeal rocks Aussie champAustralian swimming golden girl Ariarne Titmus has revealed she’s still not completely recovered after going under the knife to remove a growth found on her ovary in September. Read more ⮕