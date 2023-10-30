Aussie sport great revealed on Masked Singer

A new celeb entered The Masked Singer on Monday night - and he was unmasked in the same episode. WARNING: Spoilers.... former AFL player, now radio host, Brendan Fevola.

Fevola said after his reveal that while he’d had a great time during his brief time on the show, he wasn’t sure the audience and judges had enjoyed it as much, considering his complete lack of signing talent.

“Man, did you butcher that song royally,” Mel B told him, which Fevola owned: “I can’t sing! I can’t sing, but I was having a good time.” While judge Dave Hughes scored a rare correct guess in identifying Fevola, the other judges had guessed Captain might be Aussie actor Gynton Grantley, rugby league great Wally Lewis orWith Captain in and out of the competition in one episode, there remain four contestants left on the show this season: Bouncer and Grim Reaper, whoLast week saw one of the biggest surprises of the season: That “Burger Gal” was none other than a member ofThe Aussie wildlife warrior, at just 19, had to audition... headtopics.com

Photo fuels rumours of new Aussie sport power coupleFootball: Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson was full of praise for his team as they head into another Olympic Qualifier this time against Chinese Taipei. Read more ⮕

New details on WWE’s mega Aussie stadium show revealedNew details on WWE’s mega Aussie stadium show revealed Read more ⮕

‘Hard task’: Aussie leggie eyeing World Cup audition and WPL contract after T20 snubWBBL: Catch all the major highlights from the clash between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Stars Read more ⮕

Aussie’s ‘rise continues’ with boxing winAustralia’s Justis Huni has claimed an impressive victory via unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92 x 2) in his overseas boxing debut on Sunday (AEDT). Read more ⮕

Queensland offers wine and spirit bottle refunds in Aussie firstIn an Australian first, Queenslanders will be paid 10¢ for empty wine and pure spirit glass containers at the state’s recycling collection points. Read more ⮕

Aussie star goes whack on international debutJustis Huni made his international boxing debut count with victory. Read more ⮕