Aussie shopper gobsmacked as pants question in store sparks ‘shockingly rude’ response

A shopper has told of the moment she stormed out of a Kookai fashion store over an employee’s “shockingly rude” response after she asked if she could try on a pair of pants she liked in a bigger size. Yassie — who’s a standard size 12 but can fit in a 10 depending on the brand — was trying on size 12 high-waisted pants at the Australian boutique store when she realised she needed the next size up. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Shopper calls out Kookai over employee’s ‘rude’ response.

“If you ever wake up having a good day and feeling good about yourself and you want to be humbled really quickly and knocked back down to size, just go try some s*** at Kookai,” she said. “Thanks for that Kookai, I needed to be humbled.” After sharing her experience on social media, Yassie was met with similar stories from other shoppers around Australia.

