Aussie pub under fire for ill-judged tribute to Matthew Perry

Many commenters however criticised the tribute, saying it was in bad taste considering the actor’s battle with alcoholism and addiction.“You know he was an alcoholic, don’t you?” another said.Perry shared intimate details of his life-long struggle with addition in his revealing memoir Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

He revealed he had his first drink when he was 14 and had since attended thousands of alcoholics anonymous meetings and visited rehab more than a dozen times. Well-wishers gather to place flowers in front of the building known as the 'Friends apartment' following the death of Matthew Perry.

“There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends and everyone who loved him around the world.”

