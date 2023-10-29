Aussie Mum Designs Silicone Placemats to Teach Kids Table Setting

Any parent of a baby or toddler will know how fraught mealtimes can be. From throwing food to slamming forks and knives into your precious oak table, it can be hard to keep various parts of the home clean, let alone work on teaching kids about order and independence when they’re eating. Until now. An Aussie mum has designed a range of silicone placemats with in-built sections for kids’ plates, cups and forks and knives to sit, in order to help children learn how to set the table.

Those who have invested in the Montessori Mates mats have raved about them and their ability to make mealtimes more “calm”. “I bought this mat three years ago when my first child started solids,” one shopper writes. “He still uses it every day and loves it! The plate doesn’t slide, which makes it easier for him to eat. And he loves putting his spoon, fork and cup in the right spot. His little sister has one too now.

