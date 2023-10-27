Aussie in intensive care after balcony fall

Sharni Jeffs, from Melbourne, was on the first day of her holiday with boyfriend Josh when they returned to their hotel room after going out for dinner.Sharni looked over the balcony to see where he was and fell onto the concrete below.She was rushed to hospital where doctors discovered she had broken her back and fractured her skull.Daily Mail Australia

that the family have no idea when she will be allowed to fly home as she will need to be cleared by a neurologist before she can fly.She said Sharni was “on very strong pain relief” and couldn’t sit up.

“We still have no idea when she will be cleared to fly home or how she will sit on a plane for six hours,” Alida told the publication.Sydney commuters have been told to expect “very minor delays” during their Friday afternoon commute after a power issue earlier sent the city’s rail system into meltdown.A crew member on a Melbourne bound flight has been rushed to hospital after a medical incident on a Qantas plane. headtopics.com

