Aussie great’s damning coaching revelation over fallen cricket giants

“By bringing in the collective experience and world-class skills of Michael Bevan and Shane Watson, we have added to our off-field support structure.” The Blues are on five points, while Tasmania and Western Australia lead the competition on 17 points.

Bevan wrote on X: “It was announced pre season that I would be working with @CricketNSW as a batting consultant - to date, this hasn’t happened. “Unfortunately this means, this year they won’t be receiving the magical bevo “finishing” methodology. Maybe next year.”NSW’s plight is a concerning reality given half of the Australian Test side is made up of players from the state — Steve Smith, David Warner along with the bowling attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

“We‘re going to have to look deep and an analyse and learn; see what we’re doing and see what the best are doing and see how we can adapt better,” Henriques said.

