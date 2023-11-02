Aussie cricket legend quits job before it starts

“By bringing in the collective experience and world-class skills of Michael Bevan and Shane Watson, we have added to our off-field support structure.” NSW suffered back to back losses to Victoria and South Australia, the perennial battlers of domestic cricket, to sit on the bottom of the Sheffield Shield table after three matches.

Michael Bevan had an illustrious career in the Sheffield Shield. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty ImagesSo it made sense to enlist the services to two NSW and Australian greats. Bevan wrote on X: “It was announced pre season that I would be working with @CricketNSW as a batting consultant - to date, this hasn’t happened.

“Unfortunately this means, this year they won’t be receiving the magical bevo “finishing” methodology. Maybe next year.”NSW’s plight is a concerning reality given half of the Australian Test side is made up of players from the state — Steve Smith, David Warner along with the bowling attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

