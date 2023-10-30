Aussie Broadband Makes Binding Offer to Acquire Symbio

Aussie Broadband has made a binding offer worth up to $258 million to buy software group Symbio as the telecommunications groupAussie Broadband said on Monday that it had made a cash and stock offer for Symbio via a scheme of arrangement after completing almost a month of due diligence.The offer is open for acceptance by Symbio’s board until midnight on Tuesday. Symbio’s board said it was considering the offer.

The formal offer from Aussie Broadband comes after rival Superloop, which made an initial offer for Symbio in early August and another bid in September that included $1.42 in cash,Symbio is considered to be a pioneer of voice over internet protocol (VOIP) in Australia, which is technology that enables people to make voice calls over the internet rather than using traditional telephone lines.

Symbio provides phone numbers and routes voice calls for big technology companies including Zoom, Google, Twilio and Cisco, and telecoms companies such as Vodafone and Orange. The phone numbers can be used by people dialling into Zoom or Microsoft Teams meetings as an alternative to clicking on a web link. headtopics.com

Aussie Broadband already provides VOIP services but wants to expand further into voice communications. It has also been snapping up internet broadband subscribers,Aussie Broadband will pay between $2.21 and $2.26 in cash (the final price will depend on a review of options and performance rights) and 0.192 Aussie Broadband shares for every Symbio share.

With Aussie Broadband shares closing at $3.88 on Friday, the offer values Symbio at between $2.95 and $3 per share, or between $254 million and $258 million.Shareholders would have the option of accepting the default offer of 75 per cent in cash and the remainder in shares, or “maximise” either the cash or stock portion of the offer, Symbio said. headtopics.com

If Symbio pays a fully franked dividend of up to 35¢ before an acquisition is completed, the cash component of the offer would be released by the amount of the dividend.

ABB ASX: Aussie Broadband leapfrogs Vocus on internet connectionsWhile Telstra and TPG dominate the broadband market, they have been losing market share, while the third-biggest provider, Optus, has been maintaining share. Read more ⮕

Truth behind Aussie mortgage cliff fearsDespite catastrophic predictions of the fixed rate mortgage ‘cliff’ that has generated headlines for months and sowed fears of widespread defaults and increasing arrears, household borrowers have, so far, weathered the interest rate storm. Read more ⮕

Aussie airline busts huge plane mythJetstar wants to set the record straight – they are not using duct tape on planes. Read more ⮕

‘Hard task’: Aussie leggie eyeing World Cup audition and WPL contract after T20 snubWBBL: Catch all the major highlights from the clash between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Stars Read more ⮕

Queensland offers wine and spirit bottle refunds in Aussie firstIn an Australian first, Queenslanders will be paid 10¢ for empty wine and pure spirit glass containers at the state’s recycling collection points. Read more ⮕

Aussie’s ‘rise continues’ with boxing winAustralia’s Justis Huni has claimed an impressive victory via unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92 x 2) in his overseas boxing debut on Sunday (AEDT). Read more ⮕