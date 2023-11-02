Aussie black market ‘exploding’, cops warn

Victoria Police said the disputes over profit in the tobacco trade had led to at least 30 serious incidents in the last seven month. Picture: David Geraghty/NCA NewsWire. At least 28 tobacco stores across Melbourne have been targeted by arsonists this year. A recent firebombing attack made against a store in the city’s north in late October had been linked to an ongoing trade war between two large crime syndicates.

Mr Weber said morale among police was low and called for a more streamlined process to crack down on illicit tobacco to enable authorities to tend to more serious issues like domestic violence and public safety.

Australian border authorities seized just under a billion illegal cigarettes over the past two years, according to reports. “This is a huge crime issue for us considering across the entire Australian jurisdictions we’ve got a reduced number of police officers,” he said.

The new legislation, announced by the Albanese government in May, aims to enhance graphic warnings on packaging and individual cigarettes, and improve transparency of tobacco sales volumes and advertising.

It’s unknown when the promised ban on all disposable vapes will hit Australia, but the government has said it will seek to move an import ban through parliament by the end of the year. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

The AACS noted that it accepts money from three of world’s largest cigarette and vaping manufacturing companies.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘My goodness’: Aussie punter’s absurd piece of NFL history‘My goodness’: Aussie punter’s absurd piece of NFL history

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Aussie Marvel actor’s 10-year-old son diesJessica Jones star Eka Darville’s young son has tragically died following a brief battle with brain cancer.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Popular Aussie burger chain closes its last storesA﻿fter seven years in business, the iconic burger chain is shutting up shop, officially closing its two last remaining stores in Penrith and Botany on Sunday.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

7NEWSSYDNEY: Touching secret behind Aussie’s brand - after founder lost her locks following diabetes diagnosis7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: More than one in 10 Aussie drivers admit to driving while drunkB﻿ut only a tiny minority have ever been busted by an RBT, new research shows.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Goldman Sachs to lead equity raising for Aussie Broadband's acquisition of SymbioAussie Broadband has made a binding offer to acquire software group Symbio, with Goldman Sachs leading the equity raising. The final deal size and structure are still being finalized.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕