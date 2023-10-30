Audrey Napanangka navigated colonial systems in the Central Australian Desert. Now she's telling her story

Audrey was born at a time when the world was changing for people in the Aboriginal nations across Central Australia. Colonisation was continuing to impose itself over the traditional ways that had existed there for millennia. Today, as a grandmother and great grandmother, Audrey raises young people with her partner Santo to walk in many worlds, by centring culture, language alongside western education. Now, a feature-length documentary is putting that story on the big screen.

The intimate documentary showcases a heartwarming story about the power of kinship and family and is made on the lands of the Arrernte people of Mparntwe, the Warlpiri people of Mount Theo and Yuendumu, and the lands of the Anmatyerr people. “I am happy to share my story so that people can learn about my life. For me family is everything," Audrey Napanangka said.

