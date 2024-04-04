Audi's Next Flagship Wagon Won't Be Called A6

Audi’s next flagship wagon with combustion power, spied testing in the snow, won’t be called the A6. While Audi is set to launch a wagon version of its upcoming Premium Platform Electric-based A6 e-tron, the current petrol- and diesel-powered A6 Avant will make way for an A7 Avant. Audi appears to be trying to keep its nomenclature simple as it rolls out more electric models. To that end, all electric models will have even numbers, while all combustion-powered models will have odd numbers.

The strategy will also see the current A4 Avant rechristened as an A5. The next-generation A7 range reportedly won't be wagon-only, though it's unclear if the current A6 sedan and A7 liftback will be replaced by two separate models. The smaller A4 sedan and A5 Sportback are rumoured to be merging into a single model with the next-generation A5 family. Also unclear is whether there'll be a higher-riding allroad variant of the A7 Avant, as there is of the A6 Avant presentl

