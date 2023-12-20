Attorney General Criticises Opposition Leader for Comments on Detention Order

The attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, criticised Sussan Ley after she said he should have applied for a continuing detention order for Abdul Nacer Benbrika. Attorney general says Ley needs to ‘take a long hard look at herself’ after she criticised him for not attempting to keep Benbrika behind bars.

Mark Dreyfus has accused the opposition of stoking fear in the community and undermining the police in a fierce war of words over the The attorney general took aim at the deputy opposition leader, Sussan Ley, on Wednesday after she criticised him for not attempting to keep Benbrika behind bars. released from prison on Tuesday after the Victorian supreme court ruled he was no longer an unacceptable risk to the public . He will be subject to an extended supervision order for one year, which includes electronic monitoring, along with deradicalisation and psychological treatment, and bans on who he can associate wit





