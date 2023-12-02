Attitude Beats Attribute for Nisbet Despite Setbacks

Short in stature, Nisbet has proven attitude beats any attribute after coaches at junior levels wrote him off. 'It was definitely something I had to overcome, it was mainly a pre-concept inside their heads of what I was going to be like but I was able to prove them wrong,' he told Wide World of Sports. 'It never bothered me too much, I just played the game I liked and had a laugh with my friends but my parents weren't too fond of it.
' At 14 he went to Spain where clubs were interested but one wanted to check his growth potential and suggested growth hormones. However, when Nisbet was trialling in England he fractured his right hip. That injury would play a role in potentially explaining why the midfielder is lacking in size. Upon returning home, he discovered he had a tumour in his right hip called Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a very rare disorder which eats away at the bone and makes it hollow. Fast forward to 2018, and Nisbet was ready to make his professional debut for the Mariners in the FFA Cup
