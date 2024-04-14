Athletes criticize Nike for revealing Team USA women’s uniform

Athletes slam Nike for revealing Team USA women’s uniform Nike ’s Team USA track and field kit for women is needlessly revealing and sexist, female athletes have said after the sportswear brand unveiled its outfits for this summer’s Tara Davis-Woodhall, an American who placed sixth in the long jump at the Tokyo Games and took silver at last year’s world championships, reacted with equal parts humor and horror, commenting: “Wait my hoo haa is gonna be out.

Debate has raged for years over more revealing outfits for female Olympians in disciplines from beach volleyball to gymnastics, and some rules on competition wear are changing. Germany’s women’s gymnastics team wore full-length bodysuits at the Tokyo Olympics, in what they said was a stand against sexualisation in the sport.

Nike-sponsored pole vaulter Katie Moon, in a post on X, said the kit shown on the mannequin was “concerning”, but added that women athletes are given many options on what to wear, and that she prefers briefs to shorts. A spokesperson for USA Track & Field said: “Athlete options and choices were the driving force for USATF in the planning process with Nike.

Quigley said Nike should also offer athletes who make the team custom tailoring to ensure the kit fits perfectly. “Our bodies are all different and it seems silly to expect us to compete at the highest level of our sport without a properly fit uniform,” she said.

Nike Team USA Women's Uniform Revealing Sexist Athletes Track And Field Olympics Gymnastics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Stagnated’: $218bn empire’s shock downfallFor decades Nike has dominated world sport, becoming become synonymous with the world’s top athletes.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

‘Pointless and unnecessary’: Nike’s England kit change slammed as ‘wrong on every level’‘Pointless and unnecessary’: Nike’s England kit change slammed as ‘wrong on every level’

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris Olympics ceremonyAthletes who were approved to compete at the Olympics under a neutral flag can only “experience the event” – likely watching from near the river.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris Olympics ceremonyAthletes who were approved to compete at the Olympics under a neutral flag can only “experience the event” – likely watching from near the river.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris Olympics ceremonyAthletes who were approved to compete at the Olympics under a neutral flag can only “experience the event” – likely watching from near the river.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in Paris Olympics opening ceremonyThe International Olympic Committee announces Russia and Belarus will not be involved in the traditional parade of athletes at the opening ceremony at the Paris Games.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »