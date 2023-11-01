– at times they seem to have read my mind. AI could never compete

, “How with this rage shall beauty hold a plea, / Whose action is no stronger than a flower?” I also quoted Theodor Adorno, as best I could from memory, to the effect that political art is neither art nor political.

I have related this anecdote to many interpreters, and each one of them, looking slightly sheepish, said the woman in the glass booth had probably known exactly what she was doing when she failed to switch off her microphone prior to making her remark about the comrade from Sofia. Interpreting is a thankless job – often the interpreters are not even visible to the people for whom they are interpreting – and sometimes they exact their revenge.

They all have their individual wizardly methods. An Italian with whom I have frequently worked – I cannot think of any other verb that fits – sets a large notebook on her knees and as I speak rapidly sketches geometrical diagrams, which, when I pause, she converts back into words. I asked her once how this method works, but she couldn’t explain it. How had she arrived at this way of working? She couldn’t explain that, either.

Never has any interpreter asked me to speak slowly; never have I been asked to stop and repeat something I have said. It is uncanny. Often, if I have some grasp of the language into which I am being translated, I have the suspicion that the interpreter is fashioning my halting speech into a far more elegant version of what I am struggling to express. It is as if there were an angel at my side, transforming my stammered-over words into sublimities.

