ASX Trading Lower as Gold Miners Gain, Retail Data Raises Rate Hike Risk

The ASX is trading lower on Monday, with gold miners the only group to gain as the precious metal passes $US2,000 an ounce.

Follow the day's financial news and insights from our specialist business reporters on our live blog.Data from PropTrack shows the vacancy rate across the country has hit a record low 1.1%, with a lack of available properties and skyrocketing demand sending rents even higher.

PropTrack's Cameron Kusher says what we're seeing is a reversal of a pandemic trend play out in real time.The reversal of a pandemic trend has rents soaring again. Is it the new normal or is the end in sight?for the 2022-23 financial year, after a year of record cattle prices.The record prices for cattle were the result of a lack of supply due to strong producer demand for restocker animals since 2020 after the last drought. headtopics.com

"As such we expect broader measures of household consumption to outpace the retail data, albeit still show signs of moderation as higher borrowing costs and diminished savings buffers weigh on discretionary spending."could be one of the 'bloke-iest' companies in Australia; it has a branded motor racing team and sells industrial lubricants and grease.

So how have they done it, and are other companies going to follow suit before mandatory reporting comes into effect next year?took a closer look at how the gender pay gap can be fixed, and you can read his story below:Qantas is denying allegations that it sold tickets for flights that had already been cancelled but has conceded it let customers down and mistakes were made. headtopics.com

