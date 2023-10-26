ASX to follow Wall Street slide after profit warnings, strong economic data

The Australian sharemarket is set to open lower, with futures pointing to a 0.04 per cent drop at about 7am AEST, after a steep fall for big tech dragged on Wall Street and some big-name companies warned about an uncertain global economy hitting their profits. Reports also showed the US economy continues to storm ahead despite much higher interest rates that have already lashed the stock market. The Australian dollar remains weak at US63.19¢.

Meta Platforms was among the market’s heaviest weights and dropped 2.6 per cent even though the parent company of Facebook and Instagram reported fatter profit and revenue for the summer than analysts expected.

Meta is one of the “magnificent seven” big tech stocks that were responsible for a huge chunk of the S&P 500’s gains earlier this year. Because they’re so immense in size, their stocks carry extra weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes. And their huge gains earlier this year means big expectations have built for them, raising the bar for their profit reports. headtopics.com

Two of the magnificent seven offered reports earlier this week that Wall Street saw as mixed, with Alphabet tumbling 9.5 per cent and Microsoft rising 3.1 per cent on Wednesday. A preliminary estimate suggested the US economy’s growth accelerated during the summer by much more than economists expected. A separate report indicated the US job market remains remarkably solid, with relatively few lay-offs across the country. And the European Central Bank opted to refrain from raising interest rates for the first time in more than a year.Stocks have been under pressure since the summer as Treasury yields have spurted higher.

Thursday’s strong economic reports show the US economy is clearly not in a recession. But Wall Street is more concerned about what will happen rather than what’s in the past, and the worry is that a solid economy could put continued upward pressure on inflation. That in turn could push the Fed to keep rates high for a long time to defeat high inflation. And that would mean eventual weakness for the economy and corporate profits. headtopics.com

