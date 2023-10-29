ASX to drop 1 per cent amid fears over Middle East conflict

The Australian sharemarket is set to open lower, with futures pointing to a 1 per cent drop in the ASX 200, after a fall on Wall Street and amid worries about the risk of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Futures are pointing to a fall of 67 points, or 1 per cent, to 6,772.00 for the ASX 200. The Australian dollar was trading at US63.37¢ on Monday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 366.71 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 32,417.59. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slipped 20.07 points, or 1.2 per cent to 1,636.94, its lowest level in about four years.

Amazon rose 6.8 per cent following its profit report. Both its profit and revenue for the summer were better than expected. As one of the most massive companies on Wall Street, Amazon’s stock movements carry huge weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes. headtopics.com

Those gains weren’t enough to counter broad declines in health care, energy and financial services stocks. Investors also dealt with mixed readings on the economy. Ford stumbled 12.2% after reporting disappointing earnings and revenue a day after it reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union.

“This market has been looking at every single component of what companies are saying,” Krosby said. “You could see this is a market that is very careful about rewarding companies.” A report showed that the measure of inflation preferred by the Federal Reserve remained high last month, but within economists’ expectations. It also showed spending by U.S. consumers was stronger than expected, even though growth in their incomes fell short of forecasts. headtopics.com

The Fed has yanked its main interest rate above 5.25 per cent to its highest level since 2001 in hopes of slowing the economy and hurting investment prices enough to starve high inflation of its fuel. The overwhelming expectation is for the Fed to hold rates steady for its second straight policy meeting, and Wall Street is beginning to prepare for rates to stay high for a long time.

