ASX sinks to 12-month record low

The S & P/ASX200 lost 0.8 per cent, or 54 points, to sit at 6,772.9 at the closing bell. The All Ordinaries also fell by a similar margin.

Fresh retail sales data, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, showed turnover increased by 0.9 per cent in September, tripling consensus forecasts for a 0.3 per cent increase. The result strengthened expectations the Reserve Bank will hike rates when it meets on November 7.

UBS chief economist George Tharenou said the retail figures “reinforces our view the economy is surprisingly resilient, and adds to the case to hike”.Tech stocks were the only industry sector to finish in the green, rising 0.4 per cent after the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.38 per cent on Wall Street on Friday (Saturday AEDT). headtopics.com

Shares in gold miner Northern Star Resources rose 0.4 per cent to $12.09, Evolution Mining was up 0.6 per cent to $3.61, and Gold Road Resources added 1.1 per cent to $1.91.Energy stocks were the worst performers, dropping 2.6 per cent, as crude oil prices lost ground. Sector heavyweight Woodside Energy dropped 2.5 per cent to $34.31, Santos lost 2 per cent to $7.67, while Beach Energy fell 1.9 per cent to $1.54.

“We‘ve seen a large amount of risk aversion into the weekend, and in terms of preparing for the worst and hoping for the best in the Middle East,” Mr Sycamore said. “If there was any doubt about whether the RBA was going to hike rates next Tuesday, I think you can pretty much well put that to bed because that was just another red hot data print and it shows that the economy still just far too hot,” he said headtopics.com

