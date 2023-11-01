ASX set to rise, tracking Wall Street after Fed holds rates steady

“Economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter,” the US central bank said in a policy statement after a two-day meeting in which officials unanimously agreed to leave the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25 to 5.50 per cent range where it has been since July.

“The full effects of our tightening have yet to be felt,” Jerome Powell, the Fed chair, said at a news conference after the decision. “Given how far we have come, along with the uncertainties and risks that we face, the committee is proceeding carefully.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 4.79 per cent from 4.92 per cent late on Tuesday. Last month, it topped 5 per cent to reach its highest level since 2007, up from less than 3.50 per cent during the Northern Hemisphere spring.High yields knock down prices for stocks and other investments while making borrowing more expensive for nearly everyone. That slows the economy and puts pressure on the entire financial system.

A separate report said US employers were advertising slightly more job openings at the end of September than economists expected. The Fed has been hoping for softening there, which could take pressure off inflation without requiring many layoffs across the economy.

In the background, big US companies continue to report stronger profits than analysts expected, though that hasn’t been enough recently to offset worries about higher yields. Estee Lauder pointed to slower growth in China, among other factors, when it cut some of its financial forecasts for its fiscal year. The company also reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than expected, and its stock tumbled 16.9 per cent.that the company plans to file for bankruptcy.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: ASX to open stronger as Wall Street gains ahead of Fed decisionThe Australian sharemarket is set to rise after US stocks gained ground overnight as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: ASX to open stronger as Wall Street gains ahead of Fed decisionThe Australian sharemarket is set to rise after US stocks gained ground overnight as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Before the Bell: ASX futures higher, Wall Street advances before Fed decisionAustralian shares are set to open up, in line with New York. US 10-yr yield drops on refunding tweak. Fed statement at 5am AEDT.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Before the Bell: ASX to rise, Wall St edges up with Fed in focusAustralian shares are set to open higher. US stocks advanced modestly. Nvidia pares early drop. $A stumbles. Bitcoin holds above $US34,000.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SMH: ASX set to open stronger after Wall Street rebounds; A$ gainsThe Australian sharemarket is set to rise this morning, clawing back some of Monday’s losses after Wall Street gained overnight ahead of a week of key economic data.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise, S&P 500 falls for third monthAustralian shares are poised to open higher. Amcor to report results. BHP to hold its AGM. US policymakers in focus. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕