ASX set for another large drop after Wall Street enters correction with Friday fall — live updates

The ASX futures are pointing to a slide around 1 per cent, after Wall Street's benchmark index fell into correction territory on Friday.

Follow the day's financial news and insights from our specialist business reporters on our live blog.ASX set for another pretty big drop after S&P 500 enters correction The mood on markets is still pretty fragile, although investors are still receptive to positive news.pushing it down into correction territory, which is when prices are off at least 10% from their most recent peak.

ASX Futures Down, Wall Street MixedASX futures are down 0.98% over the weekend, while Wall Street sees mixed results with the Dow down 1.1%, S&P down 0.5%, and Nasdaq up 0.4%. Gold and crude oil prices rise.

Rival Offer Emerges for ASX-Listed DivergerAsset finance broking group, COG, has made a rival offer for ASX-listed licensee services group, Diverger, which had already agreed to be acquired by Count Limited. The offer is at a premium to Count's offer and values Diverger's equity at $56.4 million.

MNS ASX: Magnis Energy's multimillion-dollar customer has no revenue, againThe ASX-listed battery manufacturer has remained suspended from the ASX since early this month after auditors raised concerns about its solvency.

BHP ASX: BHP floats turning Mt Arthur coal mine into hydropower projectThe mining giant is scheduled to close the Hunter operation in 2030. It has suggested the site could be used for clean energy generation rather than grazing.

WHC ASX: Whitehaven's coking coal buy to send earnings up 93pc, Citi saysThe investment bank's brokers increased their price target on the miner's shares despite the $5b deal being opposed by the company's largest shareholder.