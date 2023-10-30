ASX: QAN: Why Qantas says the ACCC got it wrong, not the airline

According to Qantas, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ignored a “fundamental reality and key consideration” that applies when an airline sells a ticket.The biggest catch with this is obvious. The major damage cruelling the Qantas flight path is not about legality. It’s aboutQantas chairman Richard Goyder and CEO Vanessa Hudson.

The Qantas commitment to do better from now on won’t satisfy many shareholders waiting to demonstrate their ire at the AGM. That ignores the extreme inconvenience and additional costs involved for many customers, greatly exacerbated by the airline’s practice of continuing to offer flights for sale that had already been cancelled.

“We waited to be able to tell customers ‘your flight has been changed’ rather than ‘your flight has been cancelled’,” Qantas explains. Qantas concedes some of the longer delays in notifying customers were due to human error and process failures, while maintaining none of this was done for commercial gain. headtopics.com

That apparently includes immediately removing cancelled flights from sale in a manual process. (So why do other airlines have technology systems that manage to do this?)The Qantas commitment to do better from now on not only won’t count for much in a legal process aimed at assessing culpability and penalties for past misdeeds.

Not that Qantas is alone in taking advantage of a distorted system for airport slots, for example. But it’s also become the lightning rod for lack of competition.

