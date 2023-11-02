ASX: L1 Capital favours miners, says energy stocks a screaming buy

The industrial sector traded at 21 times earnings which Mr Landau said was well above its long-term average while the resources sector, in contrast, was trading 20 per cent below its long-term average.

“Once was during the dot com boom where we then we saw a huge period of outperformance for low P/E stocks, and again during the when investors were crowding into highly priced defensive stocks.” “Investors today are just as bearish as they were in the early to mid-part of 2020. If you think back to that period, COVID fears were extreme, virtually no one in the world was driving or flying, storage globally was full, and the oil price was actually negative.“We find it very hard to understand how investors can be just as bearish today as they were back then,” he said.

“There’s a clear underinvestment in new supply, and given that we think the prices will stay much more resilient than the market expects.”where we’ve seen some of the oil majors in the US have been key players,” he said.– calling for a demerger and delisting.

L1 Capital’s long-short portfolio has gained 21.9 per cent over one year, 26 per cent per annum over three years and 16.3 per cent over five years. The fund said it was the top-performing Australian long short strategy since its inception in 2014, based on FE Analytics data.

