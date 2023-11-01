ASX: Janus Henderson to delist from the Australian Stock Exchange

The $6 billion money manager, which posted a better-than-expected third quarter result overnight, said the drop was down from 44 per cent in January 2018 and 12 per cent in October 2022, when it got a foreign exchange exemption from ASX listing rules because its stock also trades on the New York Stock Exchange.Eamon Gallagher

“The board of directors of the company are of the view that the benefits to the company’s shareholders of maintaining the ASX listing no longer outweigh the financial, administrative and compliance obligations and cost,” it said in a statement.

The ASX-listed chess depository interests, or CDIs, in the company will be suspended on December 4, with the de-listing expected to take effect on December 6. ASX shareholders will be able to convert their interest to NYSE shares in Janus Henderson, or sell their interest via the NYSE shares from December 13 to February 12.Any shares that are not sold or converted in that voluntary process, will be sold to other investors in a compulsory sale process starting from February 13.

Janus Henderson said that, after initial conversations with the ASX, it believed the delisting would likely be approved byThe announcement came with the company’s third quarter result, which Citi analyst Nigel Pittaway said was a positive note to sign off on.

Outflows of $US2.6 billion ($4.06 billion) in the quarter were below guidance of $US3.5 billion to $5 billion. Management fee margins expanded from 48.5 basis points to 48.7 basis points as well.“Slightly more disappointingly, investment performance on a three-year basis is now down to just 58 per cent outperforming benchmark, although this was impacted by COVID, and it is much better on longer time horizons.

