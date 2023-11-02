ASX higher amid increasing market confidence that the US Fed has finished hiking interest rates — live updates

"This large volume of building work has obscured the impact of these rate rises on the broader economy, especially unemployment, as the building industry employs over one million Australians.""This slowdown in lending for new housing will make it increasingly difficult to reach the Australian government's target of building 1.2 million new homes in five years."

But there is another bit of bad news in the data, about what it might mean for Australia's economic growth as measured by GDP and whether we can avoid a technical recession.increases the risk that the Australian economy entered a recession in the third quarter

Information technology is the best performing sector — it's up 3.28 per cent today and is 2.71 per cent higher across the past five days.As Michael pointed out earlier, we've been led higher by Wall Street — you can see that in the snapshot above.I'll take you through the afternoon here on the live markets blog.

"Since February 2023, the value of new housing loan commitments have trended upwards, with total growth in investor loans exceeding owner-occupier loans," observed the ABS head of finance statistics Mish Tan.

The bid was increased after some major shareholders had indicated they would reject the previous offer.

"The cash rate futures pay out according to the value of the cash rate averaged over the calendar month — not what the RBA actually targets the cash rate to be.

