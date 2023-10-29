ASX Futures Point to 1% Slide Following Wall Street Correction

The ASX futures are pointing to a slide around 1 per cent, after Wall Street's benchmark index fell into correction territory on Friday.

Follow the day's financial news and insights from our specialist business reporters on our live blog.that it broke the law by selling tickets on flights that had already been cancelled. The ACCC launched the case at the end of August alleging Qantas Airways engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct byQantas kept selling tickets on its website for an average of more than two weeks, and in some cases for up to 47 days, after the cancellation of the flights."Qantas fully accepts it let customers down during the post-COVID restart, including with high cancellation rates," the company said in a statement.

"In purely legal terms, the ACCC's case ignores a fundamental reality and a key condition that applies when airlines sell a ticket. "While all airlines work hard to operate flights at their scheduled times, no airline can guarantee that. That's because the nature of travel — when weather and operational issues mean delays and cancellations are inevitable and unavoidable — makes such a guarantee impossible. (This is acknowledged on the ACCC's own website). headtopics.com

, either on their original or an alternative service at no additional cost. If not, we offer a full refund. This is consistent with our obligations under consumer law and is what we did during the period the ACCC examined."The mood on markets is still pretty fragile, although investors are still receptive to positive news.pushing it down into correction territory, which is when prices are off at least 10% from their most recent peak.

