ASX Futures Down, Wall Street Mixed

ASX futures down 67 points or 0.98% to 6772 over the weekend AUD +0.2% to 63.35 US centsOn Wall St: Dow -1.1% S&P -0.5% Nasdaq +0.4%In New York: BHP +0.8% Rio +1.1% Atlassian +0.3%Tesla +0.8% Apple +0.8% Amazon +6.

8% Intel +9.3%Stoxx 50 -0.9% FTSE -0.9% DAX -0.3% CAC -1.4%Spot gold +1.1% to $US2006.37/oz in New YorkBrent crude +2.9% to $US90.44 a barrelIron ore +2.3% to $US119.75 a tonne10-year yield: US 4.83% Australia 4.81% Germany 2.83%

ASX to drop 1 per cent amid fears over Middle East conflictThe ASX is set to open lower, after a fall on Wall Street brought the S&P 500 10 per cent below its July peak, putting the benchmark index into a correction. Read more ⮕

Rival Offer Emerges for ASX-Listed DivergerAsset finance broking group, COG, has made a rival offer for ASX-listed licensee services group, Diverger, which had already agreed to be acquired by Count Limited. The offer is at a premium to Count's offer and values Diverger's equity at $56.4 million. Read more ⮕

MNS ASX: Magnis Energy’s multimillion-dollar customer has no revenue, againThe ASX-listed battery manufacturer has remained suspended from the ASX since early this month after auditors raised concerns about its solvency. Read more ⮕

BHP ASX: BHP floats turning Mt Arthur coal mine into hydropower projectThe mining giant is scheduled to close the Hunter operation in 2030. It has suggested the site could be used for clean energy generation rather than grazing. Read more ⮕

WHC ASX: Whitehaven’s coking coal buy to send earnings up 93pc, Citi saysThe investment bank’s brokers increased their price target on the miner’s shares despite the $5b deal being opposed by the company’s largest shareholder. Read more ⮕

Middle East war fears set markets on edge, ASX to fall sharplyFears of an escalation of the conflict pushed oil prices higher ahead of rate decisions from central banks in Japan, the US and the UK. Read more ⮕