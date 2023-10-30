ASX drops to 12-month low as energy stocks run out of puff

Welcome to your five-minute recap of the trading day and an overview of how the experts saw it.Stronger retail sales data failed to reassure investors on Monday with the Australian sharemarket following Wall Street’s negative lead, dropping to a 12-month low amid worries about the risk of escalating conflict in the Middle East and the possibility of another interest rate rise in November.

Healthcare companies Fisher & Paykel (up 1.2 per cent), Resmed (up 1.2 per cent) and Pro Medicus (up 1.1 per cent) were among the biggest large-cap advancers, along with technology stocks Xero (up 2.1 per cent) and WiseTech (up 0.4 per cent), which advanced despite the prospect of another rate hike in November.Energy stocks (down 2.

Consumer staples (down 1.3 per cent) slid lower, weighed down by Endeavour Group (down 2.2 per cent) and supermarket giants Woolworths (down 1.5 per cent) and Coles (down 1.1 per cent). Discretionary stocks Wesfarmers (down 0.3 per cent) and Aristocrat Leisure (down 0.6 per cent) were also weaker. headtopics.com

Elsewhere, stocks stumbled on Wall Street on Friday, bringing the S&P 500 10 per cent below the peak it reached in July and putting the benchmark index into what’s called a “correction”. The Nasdaq was the bright spot in the market, gaining ground on the strength of several big technology and communications companies reporting solid earnings. The index rose 47.41 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 12,643.01.

Those gains weren’t enough to counter broad declines in healthcare, energy and financial services stocks. Investors also dealt with mixed readings on the economy. “This market has been looking at every single component of what companies are saying,” Krosby said. “You could see this is a market that is very careful about rewarding companies.”A mixed set of economic reports didn’t appear to change Wall Street’s expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates. headtopics.com

‘Tough day’ for investors as ASX 200 ends down in the red on MondayThe ASX 200 ended the day down on Monday by 0.79 per cent. According to Sky News business reporter Edward Boyd, it was “tough day” for market shares. “It tanked this morning, it was really after a weak performance from the US and European markets over the weekend,” he said. Read more ⮕

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep. Read more ⮕

ASX drops to 12-month low as energy stocks run out of puffRobust retail sales data have failed to reassure investors on Monday with the Australian sharemarket following Wall Street’s poor lead to close below 6800 points. Read more ⮕

ASX Drops 1% as Gold Miners Gain on Rising Precious Metal PricesThe ASX has dropped 1% early in futures trade, with gold miners being the only group to gain as the price of gold surpasses $US2,000 an ounce. Follow the latest financial news and insights on our live blog. Read more ⮕

ASX sinks to 12-month record lowThe Australian share market fell to its lowest level in more than 12 months on Monday as traders grew increasingly concerned that the escalation of the Israel-Hamas war could spill over across the Middle East. Read more ⮕

MNS ASX: Magnis Energy’s multimillion-dollar customer has no revenue, againThe ASX-listed battery manufacturer has remained suspended from the ASX since early this month after auditors raised concerns about its solvency. Read more ⮕