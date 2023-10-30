ASX drops to 12-month low as energy stocks run out of puff

Welcome to your five-minute recap of the trading day and an overview of how the experts saw it.Stronger retail sales data failed to reassure investors on Monday with the Australian sharemarket following Wall Street’s negative lead, dropping to a 12-month low amid worries about the risk of escalating conflict in the Middle East and the possibility of another interest rate rise in November.
Healthcare companies Fisher & Paykel (up 1.2 per cent), Resmed (up 1.2 per cent) and Pro Medicus (up 1.1 per cent) were among the biggest large-cap advancers, along with technology stocks Xero (up 2.1 per cent) and WiseTech (up 0.4 per cent), which advanced despite the prospect of another rate hike in November.Energy stocks (down 2.
Consumer staples (down 1.3 per cent) slid lower, weighed down by Endeavour Group (down 2.2 per cent) and supermarket giants Woolworths (down 1.5 per cent) and Coles (down 1.1 per cent). Discretionary stocks Wesfarmers (down 0.3 per cent) and Aristocrat Leisure (down 0.6 per cent) were also weaker. headtopics.com
Elsewhere, stocks stumbled on Wall Street on Friday, bringing the S&P 500 10 per cent below the peak it reached in July and putting the benchmark index into what’s called a “correction”. The Nasdaq was the bright spot in the market, gaining ground on the strength of several big technology and communications companies reporting solid earnings. The index rose 47.41 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 12,643.01.
Those gains weren’t enough to counter broad declines in healthcare, energy and financial services stocks. Investors also dealt with mixed readings on the economy. “This market has been looking at every single component of what companies are saying,” Krosby said. “You could see this is a market that is very careful about rewarding companies.”A mixed set of economic reports didn’t appear to change Wall Street’s expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates. headtopics.com