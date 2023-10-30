ASX Drops 1% as Gold Miners Gain on Rising Precious Metal Prices

The ASX has lived up to futures trade, dropping 1 per cent early, with gold miners the only group to gain as the precious metal passes $US2,000 an ounce.
Follow the day's financial news and insights from our specialist business reporters on our live blog.As of 11am AEDT there was onlywere the other notable performers on Friday; indeed the former is the best performer on the week, up 6.3% and benefitting from the improvement in China's growth outlook following last week's news of an increase in fiscal spending."along with much stronger increases for most of the gold miners are helping to offset losses across the broader market.
The ABC's national regional affairs reporter Jane Norman has more on where to now for the stalled trade deal.The ACCC launched the case at the end of August alleging the airline engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct byQantas kept selling tickets on its website for an average of more than two weeks, and in some cases for up to 47 days, after the cancellation of the flights. headtopics.com
"In purely legal terms, the ACCC's case ignores a fundamental reality and a key condition that applies when airlines sell a ticket. "While all airlines work hard to operate flights at their scheduled times, no airline can guarantee that. That's because the nature of travel — when weather and operational issues mean delays and cancellations are inevitable and unavoidable — makes such a guarantee impossible. (This is acknowledged on the ACCC's own website).
, either on their original or an alternative service at no additional cost. If not, we offer a full refund. This is consistent with our obligations under consumer law and is what we did during the period the ACCC examined."ASX set for another pretty big drop after S&P 500 enters correction headtopics.com