ASX defies Wall St to close higher, despite rising chance of a November rate rise — as it happened

But a jump in the cost of production inputs threatens to keep inflation higher for longer, further increasing the odds of a November rate hike.ASX closes higher as Harvey Norman shrugs off sales slump to surge

Later in the interview, Mr McEwen also acknowledged that migration was keeping Australia out of recession, with per capita GDP going backwards for the past two quarters. "Taxation in Australia would still only be raising about the same amount of revenue relative to GDP as the OECD average, and Australian taxation would still be lower than in Canada and the UK.""First: a high priority would be to rely more on those taxes which improve efficiency, such as a"Second: Australia raises relatively little from its GST compared to other countries. would be possible and arguably desirable to raise more by a combination of.

"They will be inflationary, they'll suck revenue out of a tax system at a time when we need more revenue to set up … a country for the future to drive our transition to a new clean energy economy and to find the revenue that we need for aged care, child care, disability care and medical care. headtopics.com

Of course, if the increases in interest rates are already working to reduce consumer demand, then many companies may struggle to pass their costs on without losing a lot of sales. So a higher PPI may mean lower profits as much as it signals higher consumer prices."Higher prices for construction outputs, petroleum and energy were compounded by broad-based price increases in services, particularly health and childcare services," the ABS noted.

But it's clearly going to take a while for that to feed through into cheaper new home builds and renovations, if it ever does.Iron, lithium and groceries are pulling the ASX 200 higher today, despite losses on Wall Street.Core Lithium is one of the bigger gains at 4.3%. headtopics.com

