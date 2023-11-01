ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise, Wall St rallies as Fed rate bets reset

The Fed tried to deliver a hawkish hold but Wall Street is not believing additional tightening will happen this cycle.” The yield on the US 10-year note was 17 basis points lower to 4.76 per cent at 4.23pm in New York, extending its retreat after the Fed statement was released at 2pm in Washington. The Australian 10-year yield is likely to drop when local trading starts. Lending indicators and international trade data are scheduled to be released later this morning.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise; AustralianSuper rejects Origin bidASX to advance as tech stocks bolster Wall Street; Treasury Wine to buy California winemaker; Endeavour AGM pending; China October data pending; Bank of Japan policy decision ahead. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise; AustralianSuper rejects Origin bidASX to advance as tech stocks bolster Wall Street; Treasury Wine to buy California winemaker; Endeavour AGM pending; China October data pending; Bank of Japan policy decision ahead. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise; AustralianSuper rejects Origin bidASX to advance as tech stocks bolster Wall Street; Treasury Wine to buy California winemaker; Endeavour AGM pending; China October data pending; Bank of Japan policy decision ahead. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise, S&P 500 falls for third monthAustralian shares are poised to open higher. Amcor to report results. BHP to hold its AGM. US policymakers in focus. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Before the Bell: ASX to rise, Wall St edges up with Fed in focusAustralian shares are set to open higher. US stocks advanced modestly. Nvidia pares early drop. $A stumbles. Bitcoin holds above $US34,000.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SMH: ASX to open stronger as Wall Street gains ahead of Fed decisionThe Australian sharemarket is set to rise after US stocks gained ground overnight as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕