ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to open flat after hot US GDP; Amazon revenue tops estimates

Oil fell as a drop in wider financial markets and softer real-world prices dented gains from Israel’s planned ground invasion of Gaza. West Texas Intermediate fell to settle near $US83 a barrel, adding to a two-week string of sessions in which prices have swung in a range of more than $US2. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his nation was in a battle for its very existence and that an invasion was being prepared.

The country’s armed forces said they had entered northern Gaza to attack cells overnight before exiting the area. “The turbulent price action” continues to “whipsaw algorithmic trend followers” and could spark selling by commodity trading advisers, said Dan Ghali, a commodity strategist at TD Securities. But prices of low-sulfur barrels have tumbled this week, denting faith in how tight supplies are. That has shown up in key gauges of market health, with nearby time spreads softening markedly.

